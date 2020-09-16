Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $23.10 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after buying an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Broadcom by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,297,000 after buying an additional 880,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after buying an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,188,000 after buying an additional 651,443 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO traded up $4.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.91. 1,661,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,861. The company has a market cap of $145.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.86. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $378.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Lien sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $80,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,903 shares of company stock valued at $228,410,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.84.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

