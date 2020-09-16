Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $25.84 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 19,906 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.34.

V traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,317,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,522,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $398.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.63.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

