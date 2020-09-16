Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1,104.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,616 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 81.4% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $76.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,182,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,101,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $144.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.56. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

