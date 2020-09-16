Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) to post $4.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Cara Therapeutics reported sales of $5.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $22.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $24.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $26.24 million, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $31.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CARA shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,449,913.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $51,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,251,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,578. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.41.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

