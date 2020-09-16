CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Trading 5.2% Higher

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.18. 1,091,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,707,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $653,339.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,952,169.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $271,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 736,186 shares of company stock worth $19,735,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

