Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Short Interest Update

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Carter’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Carter’s by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,063. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.45. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $112.46. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.12 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

