Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Ryan S. Keeton Sells 10,000 Shares

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,173.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CVNA traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,488. Carvana Co has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $235.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.52 and its 200-day moving average is $115.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 2.53.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carvana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carvana from $127.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Carvana from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.55.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
