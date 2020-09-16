Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Ryan S. Keeton Sells 10,000 Shares

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,173.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CVNA traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,488. Carvana Co has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $235.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.52 and its 200-day moving average is $115.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 2.53.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carvana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carvana from $127.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Carvana from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.55.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

