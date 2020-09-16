Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,830 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,131 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 45.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,435,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,938 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.11.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.11. 3,301,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,755. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $155.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

