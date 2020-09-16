CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Short Interest Down 17.8% in August

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,400 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the August 15th total of 659,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NYSE CBZ traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,058. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.58.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,810.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,284.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,900 shares of company stock worth $1,334,273. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 950.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 57.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 53.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.
About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.
