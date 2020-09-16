CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Short Interest Down 17.8% in August

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,400 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the August 15th total of 659,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,058. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,810.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,284.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,900 shares of company stock worth $1,334,273. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 950.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 57.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 53.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

