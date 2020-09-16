Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Director Sells 750 Shares

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,464.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Celanese by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Celanese by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Celanese by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 10.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Celanese by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.10.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

