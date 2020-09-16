Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.35. 7,169,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 7,267,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 498.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

