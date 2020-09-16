Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Trading 5.1% Higher

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.33. 459,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 595,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $186.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 53.63%. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Century Casinos by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Century Casinos by 429.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

