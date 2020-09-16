ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) shot up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $9.87. 864,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,160,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

CHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.09.

Get ChampionX alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The company had revenue of $298.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,578,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,563,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,413,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,054,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,932,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChampionX (NYSE:CHX)

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.