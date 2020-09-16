Chant West Holdings Ltd (ASX:CWL) Insider Acquires A$15,000.00 in Stock

Chant West Holdings Ltd (ASX:CWL) insider Niall Cairns purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,714.29).

Chant West Company Profile

Chant West Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides research, consulting, and software services to superannuation and financial planning industries in Australia. The company offers superannuation research and consultancy services. Its research is integrated into proprietary software tools that help industry professionals to compare products and financial planners to advise their clients on superannuation matters.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chant West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chant West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.