Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) CEO Don O’connell Buys 50,000 Shares

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) CEO Don O’connell bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,131.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTHR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. 375,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,760. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 21.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

