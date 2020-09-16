Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2,075.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,889 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 30,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.73. 8,771,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,586,923. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

