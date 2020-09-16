Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,650 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.50. The stock had a trading volume of 622,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,285,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average is $86.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 157.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

