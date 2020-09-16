Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Trading Up 7.2%

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)’s stock price was up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $26.39. Approximately 1,299,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,344,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Several equities analysts have commented on XEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,163,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 7,561.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,294,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,591,000 after buying an additional 1,277,745 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 665.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,029,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 895,274 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,535,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after buying an additional 712,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,929,000 after buying an additional 606,388 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

