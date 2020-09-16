Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.9% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 160,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 24,310,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,953,932. The firm has a market cap of $171.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

