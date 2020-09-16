Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,036 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,803,000 after buying an additional 907,397 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,174,122,000 after buying an additional 782,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after buying an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.60. 19,005,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,963,152. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.91.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

