Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO)’s stock price rose 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 325,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 694,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

CVEO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Civeo from $0.60 to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.77.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.40 million.

In other news, Director Martin Lambert acquired 183,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $115,409.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 991,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,953.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Civeo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the second quarter worth about $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 59,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 753,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,043 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

