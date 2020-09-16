Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,402,800 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the August 15th total of 944,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Sunday, August 30th.

Get Clariant alerts:

Clariant stock remained flat at $$19.00 during trading on Wednesday. Clariant has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.