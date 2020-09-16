Clint J. Pete Acquires 27,000 Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) CFO Clint J. Pete purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 150,591 shares in the company, valued at $112,943.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CTHR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,760. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.21.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 14.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

