CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,674 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 397.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.06.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $155,898.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,234.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.20. 1,885,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

