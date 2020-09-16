Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) traded down 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $12.68. 6,379,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 7,955,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $356.09 million, a PE ratio of 74.39 and a beta of -3.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODX)
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
