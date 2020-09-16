Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) traded down 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $12.68. 6,379,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 7,955,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $356.09 million, a PE ratio of 74.39 and a beta of -3.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 56.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

