Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 500,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,774,000 after acquiring an additional 70,731 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,153,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,559,000 after acquiring an additional 29,596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,451,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,240,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $433,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,353,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,945,289. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $219.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

