Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Trading Up 5.2%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 268,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 386,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $709.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $109,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,129 shares in the company, valued at $780,285.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $31,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,672,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 660,598 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,087,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,615,000 after purchasing an additional 299,283 shares in the last quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter worth $2,479,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 336,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 210,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

