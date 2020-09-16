Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Trading 5.2% Higher

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.94. 155,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 280,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COHU. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Cohu alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $709.16 million, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $144.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cohu by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 57,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cohu by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.