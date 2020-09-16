Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,372,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $141,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Guggenheim cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

CMCSA traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.46. 18,414,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,663,068. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.