Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 713,161 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Comcast were worth $49,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.2% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 75.3% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 430,070 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 36,462 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.50. 1,333,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,687,070. The company has a market cap of $206.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.41.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

