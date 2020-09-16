Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,265,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Guggenheim cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.77.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

