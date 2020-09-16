COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 901,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CFRUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

CFRUY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.13. 212,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,493. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.84. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

