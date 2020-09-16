Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Shares Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,341,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,400 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Comstock Resources worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 32,177 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,227,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $3,795,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,406. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.25 and a beta of 2.12. Comstock Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.50 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.28.

In other news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

