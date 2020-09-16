Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Conagra Brands posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $352,539.00. Insiders have sold 283,807 shares of company stock worth $10,323,940 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,522. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.