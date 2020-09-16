Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Conagra Brands posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $352,539.00. Insiders have sold 283,807 shares of company stock worth $10,323,940 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,522. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

