Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 50,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,460. The stock has a market cap of $218.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.16. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In other Concrete Pumping news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $25,106.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 891,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 9,380 shares of company stock valued at $35,816 in the last three months. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 475,566 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 114,793 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

