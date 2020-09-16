CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.61 Million

Brokerages expect that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) will report sales of $203.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $193.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.50 million. CONMED reported sales of $233.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $832.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $851.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $964.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNMD. BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

CNMD stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $84.56. 187,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,104. CONMED has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $271,145.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,944.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $359,488.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,585 shares of company stock valued at $991,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,277,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after acquiring an additional 151,655 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in CONMED by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,260,000 after acquiring an additional 665,606 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CONMED by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,025,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 87,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after purchasing an additional 43,869 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,970,000 after purchasing an additional 42,312 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

