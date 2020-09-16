CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.49. CONMED reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.88. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNMD. BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CONMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

In other news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $360,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $520,518.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $271,145.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,944.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,585 shares of company stock worth $991,330. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 44.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period.

CNMD traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $84.56. The company had a trading volume of 187,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,104. CONMED has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 89.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

