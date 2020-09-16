Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Trading Down 5.8%

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) was down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 510,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 869,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CONN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

The firm has a market cap of $280.57 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.69 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Conn’s Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 34.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 274.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 42.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conn’s by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

