ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,398 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 36,050 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 126.1% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COP traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.08. 9,239,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,643,496. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra cut ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.65.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

