Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Up 7.4%

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $13.97. 4,241,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 5,102,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.04 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.07 million. Continental Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. Continental Resources’s revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm acquired 1,300,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $20,813,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 6,051,443 shares of company stock valued at $101,417,211 over the last ninety days. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

