Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.08. 262,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 294,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CORR. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 17.17 and a quick ratio of 17.17.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported ($10.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.02) by $0.78. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 135.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $863,000. AXA grew its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 54,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 128,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 57,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

