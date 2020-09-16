COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) shot up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.94. 1,109,795 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 824,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.41 and a beta of 2.00.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $111.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.41 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 34,206 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

COSTAMARE INC/SH

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

