COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) shot up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.94. 1,109,795 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 824,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.41 and a beta of 2.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 34,206 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.
About COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.
