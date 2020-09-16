Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Sells $2,798,518.32 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.87, for a total transaction of $2,798,518.32. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

COUP traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.16. 1,514,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.55 and a 200 day moving average of $226.73. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COUP. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

