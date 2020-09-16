Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Up 13%

Shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) shot up 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.13 and last traded at $22.20. 1,491,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,560,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Covetrus Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,092,378.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,352.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Covetrus by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Covetrus by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 9.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Covetrus by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 26,364 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Covetrus by 30.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 86,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

