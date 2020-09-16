Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Trading 8.1% Higher

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price traded up 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.46. 2,851,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,437,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

A number of research firms have commented on CPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

The company has a market cap of $772.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $190.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.60 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 155.00%. Analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 132.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,598,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 911,694 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 70.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,042,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 67.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 521,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 210,782 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 118.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,637,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469,730 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

