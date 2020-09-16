Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Carnival (LON:CCL) Stock Price

Media headlines about Carnival (LON:CCL) have been trending negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Carnival earned a daily sentiment score of -2.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.
These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Carnival’s score:
- Carnival Cruise Line Sells Two Ships, Delays Return of Four Ships – Travel Agent (travelagentcentral.com)
- Carnival tumbles on net loss outlook as pandemic hits travel – Yahoo Finance (finance.yahoo.com)
- S&P 500 Gains 18 Points: Carnival Takes a Bath, Kraft Heinz Says Hold the Cheese, Apple Goes Even Bigger on Services (finance.yahoo.com)
- Carnival reports Q3 adj.net loss of $1.7B (seekingalpha.com)
- Carnival’s stock slumps after ship disposals increased, net loss outlook (msn.com)
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carnival from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,032 ($13.48).
About Carnival
Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.
