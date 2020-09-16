Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Carnival (LON:CCL) Stock Price

Media headlines about Carnival (LON:CCL) have been trending negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Carnival earned a daily sentiment score of -2.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Carnival’s score:

Get Carnival alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carnival from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,032 ($13.48).

LON:CCL traded down GBX 67.50 ($0.88) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,034.50 ($13.52). The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. Carnival has a 52 week low of GBX 581 ($7.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,864 ($50.49). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 977.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,086.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -2.44.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.