CROAT Hits Market Cap of $108,190.56 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. CROAT has a total market cap of $108,190.56 and $6.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 81,912,151 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

