Dai (DAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $578.39 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Dai has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Dai has a market cap of $578.39 million and approximately $93.38 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00009153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, YoBit, Bancor Network and AirSwap.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dai Token Profile

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 571,820,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 571,654,766 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, OasisDEX, Bibox, YoBit, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Gatecoin, AirSwap, Bancor Network and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

