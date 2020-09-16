Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading Up 5%

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.85 and last traded at $84.39. 4,200,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 4,186,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. DA Davidson raised their target price on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Get Datadog alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion and a PE ratio of -4,440.50.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $1,171,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,587,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $3,091,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,796.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,290,186 shares of company stock worth $200,683,893 in the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $11,528,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $36,241,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.