David Alexander Meredith Sells 4,883 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 4,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $591,135.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
David Alexander Meredith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 10th, David Alexander Meredith sold 2,774 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $345,307.52.
Shares of EVBG stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.87. The company had a trading volume of 556,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.71 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.57. Everbridge Inc has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $165.79.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 394.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 59.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 28.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 216,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,726 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Everbridge during the second quarter worth $388,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the second quarter worth $858,000.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.
Everbridge Company Profile
Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.
