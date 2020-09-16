David Alexander Meredith Sells 4,883 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 4,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $591,135.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Alexander Meredith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, David Alexander Meredith sold 2,774 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $345,307.52.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.87. The company had a trading volume of 556,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.71 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.57. Everbridge Inc has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 394.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 59.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 28.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 216,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,726 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Everbridge during the second quarter worth $388,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the second quarter worth $858,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

